President of Kazakhstan receives credentials from new foreign ambassadors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan formally received the credentials of several new ambassadors, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The ambassadors who presented their credentials included Helena Sand Andresen of Norway, Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra of Argentina, Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah of Ghana, Seydou Kamissoko of Mali, Alkali Fanka Conteh of The Gambia, Muhammad Nazrul Islam of Bangladesh, Shobini Gunasekera of Sri Lanka, and Ivan Orlic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

During the meeting, Tokayev briefed the diplomats on Kazakhstan’s socio-economic and political development prospects.

“Despite external challenges, Kazakhstan remains the most stable and dynamic economy in the region. However, we do not rest on our achievements and continue to implement economic reforms consistently. On March 15, a nationwide referendum on the new Constitution will be held. We expect citizens to support this important document, which will serve as a foundation for further state development. The new Constitution will provide a solid basis for fundamental reforms, democratization, and comprehensive modernization, opening new opportunities for the country’s development and improving citizens’ well-being,” Tokayev said.

He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to a peaceful foreign policy, noting that all global disputes and conflicts should be resolved exclusively through diplomatic and peaceful means. The president expressed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Gulf countries and hope for the swift resolution of ongoing conflicts.