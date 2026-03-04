Turkmenistan sets sights on TAPI section as key energy focus for 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan has identified the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a priority oil and gas project for 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

This initiative is part of Turkmenistan’s broader "Social and Economic Development and Investment Program for 2026."

In addition to the TAPI project, the oil and gas sector’s focus in 2026 will include the exploration of new hydrocarbon resources, the enhancement of reserves, and the commencement of first-phase production well drilling at the Galkynysh field.

On January 23, 2026, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov officially approved the country’s socio-economic development and investment program for the year.

The program outlines a series of measures aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability, fostering GDP growth, diversifying national economic sectors, and reinforcing Turkmenistan’s overall economic capacity. Key initiatives will include the comprehensive development of industries, the enhancement of industrial and innovative capabilities, and the optimal utilization of existing production facilities.

Moreover, the program places emphasis on the progressive growth of small and medium-sized enterprises by fostering a conducive business environment and strengthening public-private partnership legislation. Investment policies will be bolstered to support the construction of production and social infrastructure, the establishment of new enterprises, and the creation of jobs across the regions.