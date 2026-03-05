Uzbekistan seeks to expand transport links via Latvian ports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Uzbekistan and Latvia discussed prospects for expanding cooperation with Latvian ports and increasing the competitiveness of Uzbek transport operators in the European market, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Mamanbiy Omarov and Minister of Transport of Latvia and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Atis Švinka.

In the field of road transport, the sides also discussed measures aimed at establishing a long-term sustainable partnership and increasing bilateral cargo flows.

Uzbekistan and Latvia maintain a strong and stable partnership. Trade between the two countries has grown significantly, with the number of joint ventures and exports from Uzbekistan to Latvia tripling over the five years leading up to 2025. A representative office of the Latvian Investment and Development Agency (LIAA) operates in Tashkent, while the Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (UZEX) maintain a trading platform in Riga, further supporting bilateral economic cooperation.