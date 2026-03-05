Jordan stands by Azerbaijan in all steps it takes - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan has strongly condemned Iran’s attempted attack on the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan, calling it a blatant violation of their sovereignty and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability, Trend reports.

The statement emphasized that Jordan is fully aligned with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, supporting all measures taken to protect their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

