Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan forces civilian aircraft to return to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A civilian aircraft en route from Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Baku was forced to return mid-flight following a drone attack launched from the territory of Iran against civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan, the statement of the Prosecutor General Office said, Trend reports.

According to the official statement, 2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with remotely controlled explosive warheads carried out an attack on civilian infrastructure facilities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5.

The attack caused significant damage to a civilian infrastructure facility, the administrative building of Nakhchivan International Airport, and deliberately disrupted the operation of airport services.

Due to the incident, a civilian aircraft scheduled to operate flight 264 on the Nakhchivan-Baku route was forced to return to Baku while in the air for safety reasons.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

