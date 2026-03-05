Azerbaijan summons Iranian ambassador, issues diplomatic note

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. We demand from the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, a clear explanation regarding the case, conduct an appropriate investigation, and take the necessary urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future, the statement of Azerbaijani MFA says, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate countermeasures.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest will be conveyed to the Iranian side, and a corresponding note of protest will be presented," the statement said.