Azerbaijani MP labels Iran attack on Nakhchivan’s territory unfriendly step

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Iran's attack on Azerbaijani territory is an unfriendly step, MP Parvana Valiyeva told Trend.

She said that Azerbaijan, which didn't turn its territory into a training ground in military operations against Iran, and expressed condolences over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, was subjected to Iranian drone strikes today.

According to her, when Türkiye was hit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking about the incident, said that "Iran has lost its nerve, launching drones left and right, and wants to take others with it as it goes".

"The possible effects of the outbreak of war in the neighborhood were clear from the beginning. One of Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities is to maintain normal relations with neighbors, the absence of conflicts in neighboring countries, and ensuring stability in the region. Our relations with Iran have also been normal to this day," the MP noted.

Valiyeva stressed that the drone strike on Nakhchivan should be strongly condemned.

"Our citizens were injured as a result of the strikes. Azerbaijan has the right and power to respond to any attack within its borders. The other side must officially apologize and immediately stop such steps," she added.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

