BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan has made it crystal clear that it won't let any country, including outsiders, use its territory as a launching pad for attacks, and it has shown this in action. However, the attack by the Iranian Armed Forces on the Nakhchivan region with drones is a striking illustration of the hypocrisy and ingratitude of the clerical regime.

On March 5 (today), the Iranian Armed Forces fired drones at Nakhchivan. As per usual, the clerical regime keeps mum and acts as though nothing is amiss. However, the fact that one of the drones fell on the Nakhchivan airport shows that the attack was deliberate, with the main goal being to disable the airport. By even trampling on its "believed" principles, the regime is trying to prevent its neighbor from living peacefully. This demonstrates how full of hatred it is, talking a good game about neighborly relations while being dead set against any real principles and human values.

Azerbaijan has always remained loyal to the principle of good neighborliness and has stated that it will never allow Iran or any other country to create threats from its territory. Iran’s reaction, it seems, is less about neighborly kindness and more about biting the hand that feeds.

After the first attack by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, the president of Azerbaijan, who immediately expressed condolences for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader and visited the embassy, was also planning to send humanitarian aid to Iran. Azerbaijan continued to remain loyal to the policy of good neighborliness both in theory and practice. However, Iran started to undermine this policy by ignoring it.

Azerbaijan has never pursued hypocritical policies towards its neighboring countries; on the contrary, it has always supported its neighbors in times of hardship. Iran, on the other hand, has always tried to form negative opinions about its neighbors and use them for its own interests.

While Azerbaijan was developing positive relations with Iran, the clerical regime targeted a civilian object and peaceful citizens in the Nakhchivan region. This should be regarded as an act of terrorism. The clerical regime, inclined to exterminate its citizens under the name of religion through various methods, carrying out a drone attack on civilian infrastructure, shows its weakness and cowardice.

Azerbaijan has always made the aggressors regret their actions and will continue to do so. Iran, as a result of its helplessness, will both regret and must answer for its actions.

Since the Islamic Revolution in Iran, while neighboring countries have often been referred to as "friends and brothers," Iran has sought to pull the strings and steer these relationships to suit its own agenda.

