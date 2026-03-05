Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. ICT

Azerbaijan expands cybersecurity cooperation with UK's Entrust

ICT Materials 5 March 2026 14:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan expands cybersecurity cooperation with UK's Entrust
Photo: Rashad Nabiyev/X

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the British company Entrust and AzInTelecom, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"During our visit to the UK, we met with representatives of the global technology company Entrust, which specializes in creating solutions in the field of digital identification, electronic signatures, and cryptography. At the meeting, we provided information on the measures taken to strengthen the national infrastructure for digital identification, electronic signatures, and cybersecurity as part of Azerbaijan's digital transformation and artificial intelligence strategy, and discussed the prospects for current and future cooperation with Entrust. Following the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Entrust and AzInTelecom, the publication reads.

Latest

Latest

Read more