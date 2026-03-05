Azerbaijan expands cybersecurity cooperation with UK's Entrust

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the British company Entrust and AzInTelecom, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"During our visit to the UK, we met with representatives of the global technology company Entrust, which specializes in creating solutions in the field of digital identification, electronic signatures, and cryptography. At the meeting, we provided information on the measures taken to strengthen the national infrastructure for digital identification, electronic signatures, and cybersecurity as part of Azerbaijan's digital transformation and artificial intelligence strategy, and discussed the prospects for current and future cooperation with Entrust. Following the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Entrust and AzInTelecom, the publication reads.