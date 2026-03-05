Azerbaijan discloses charges in criminal case over Iran drone attack on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Articles in the criminal case opened regarding Iran's drone attack on civil infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan have been revealed, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office.

"A criminal case has been initiated and a preliminary investigation is underway under Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism) and 270-1.3 (acts threatening aviation safety) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan on the fact of the attack on civilian infrastructure facilities of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with remotely controlled explosive warheads from the territory of Iran on March 5," the statement noted.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.