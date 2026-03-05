Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation into Nakhchivan drone attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A criminal case has been launched over the drone attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, on March 5, an attack was carried out against civilian infrastructure facilities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic using two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with remotely controlled explosive warheads from the territory of Iran.

The information noted that an initial investigation revealed that one of the drones crashed into the terminal building of the Nakhchivan International Airport, and the other crashed near an educational institution in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

As a result of the incident, significant damage was caused to the civilian infrastructure facility, namely the administrative building and operations of the Nakhchivan International Airport, and the airport services were deliberately and illegally disrupted, forcing the civilian aircraft, which was supposed to operate flight number 264 from Nakhchivan to Baku, to return to Baku for safety reasons.

In addition, as a result of the incident, four civilians, including Nakhchivan Airport employees, received various degrees of bodily injuries:

- Reyhana Valiyeva, born in 1986,

- Zulfugar Zulfugarli, born in 1996,

- Mehdi Asgarov, born in 1996, and

- Asad Jafarov, a passenger waiting to board the plane, born in 1998.

The injured were provided with appropriate medical assistance and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital under their supervision.

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan has initiated a criminal case in connection with the fact under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code and entrusted the investigation department of the Prosecutor General's Office with conducting a preliminary investigation.

Currently, the prosecutor's office, together with relevant state bodies, has inspected the scene of the crime, collected material evidence, taken initial statements from victims and witnesses, ordered relevant expertise, and is carrying out numerous investigative actions.

In addition, technical investigations are being conducted on the origin and control route of the UAVs.

Within the framework of the preliminary investigation, all circumstances of this attack against the territory of Azerbaijan, which was carried out in violation of the norms and principles of international law, will be investigated objectively, fully, and comprehensively, and the implementation of necessary measures will be ensured to bring the guilty parties to justice in accordance with the legislation.

The statement explained that targeting the civilian population and strategic infrastructure facilities is a gross violation of the basic principles of international humanitarian law.

Necessary investigative and operational measures are being continued in the criminal case, and additional information will be provided to the public.

