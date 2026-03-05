Today, independent Azerbaijan is also a place of hope for many Azerbaijanis living in Iran - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. It has been repeatedly stated to the Iranian side, especially after the clashes last year, that no neighboring state will be allowed to use Azerbaijani territory for any purpose against them. We will not permit this, just as we have never permitted it up to now, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting of the Security Council, Trend reports.

Recalling that in the summer months of last year and in the subsequent period, unfounded accusations were leveled against us from Iran, and state-controlled media resources conducted a vile smear and slander campaign against Azerbaijan to tarnish the country and influence the views of Azerbaijanis living in Iran, the Head of State said: “Because they know very well that today, the independent Azerbaijani state is also a place of hope for many Azerbaijanis living in Iran.”