Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemns Iran's attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait has strongly condemned Iran for targeting Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports via the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

According to the statement, the State of Kuwait firmly denounced Iran’s actions and described them as a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The ministry emphasized that Kuwait stands in full solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan and supports all measures taken by the two countries to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and stability.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

