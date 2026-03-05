Azerbaijani MoD confirms interception of Iranian drone targeting Nakhchivan

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has confirmed that four drones were directed by the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the Nakhchivan region, with one neutralized by the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports via the ministry.

The remaining drones targeted civilian infrastructure, including a secondary school during class hours. Fortunately, the drone aimed at the school did not reach its target and crashed nearby, causing an explosion.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

