Iranian regime trying to create chaos both within and outside itself - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Iranian regime is trying to create chaos both within and outside itself, Azerbaijani MP Sahib Aliyev told Trend.

"The regime that brought a country with rich natural resources and talented people to this day is unfortunately still in its role. The behavior of those who rule this country, which has almost no normal relations with any of its neighbors, except for Armenia, shows that they act on the principle of "he who goes to hell seeks a companion with him" and try to create chaos in the environment as well as within themselves," he explained.

According to him, these steps taken by Iran towards neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, should not go unanswered.

"Since I know my own country well, I am sure that the steps won't remain unanswered. One thing is clear: such actions shorten the life of the regime even more than the missile strikes that rain down on it. I do not know whether they are aware of this or not. We have seen how our President Ilham Aliyev has taken steps and how Azerbaijan has expressed its state position. With this, Azerbaijan has once again shown that it is a supporter of strategic stability, acts in its national interests, and is against the violation of the sovereignty of any country, including Iran, and interference in its internal affairs. Although this country has made consistent and continuous, sometimes shameful, attempts to interfere in our internal affairs. Apparently, as the people say, 'a goshawk digs a grave.'

Azerbaijani citizens and our valuable compatriots living in Iran see all this. During the First and Second Karabakh Wars, they saw how the regime acted in a way that was unbecoming and far from the principles of Islam, and they expressed their protest against it. Today, we see how Azerbaijan behaves, stands by international law and norms, and acts responsibly. "They are demonstrating a neighborly position and seeing what is happening in return," he also said.

The MP noted that the responsibility for all future events lies with the regime, which is in a state of agony.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

