Azerbaijan's Transport Ministry and BlackRock discuss investment in digital infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and BlackRock discussed attracting investment in digital and transport infrastructure, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"In London, we held a meeting with Charles Hatami, Global Head of Finance and Strategic Investors at BlackRock.

During the meeting, we discussed issues related to the development of cooperation within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between President Ilham Aliyev and the head of BlackRock," the publication says.

According to the information, the parties also exchanged views on the preliminary results of joint work on attracting investments in digital infrastructure, the artificial intelligence ecosystem, the creation of a regional data processing center, and the development of air transport infrastructure.

On January 20, 2026, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) signed a strategic cooperation protocol with BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, and its affiliate Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), with planned investments of up to $1.5 billion in infrastructure and digital projects.