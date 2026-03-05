Azerbaijan temporarily suspends all flight operations at Nakhchivan Int'l Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Domestic and international flight operations at Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport have been temporarily suspended due to the current situation, a source in the airport told Trend.

"The situation is being continuously assessed, and coordination with the relevant aviation and state authorities is ongoing.

Further operational updates will be communicated as they become available," the source explained.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

