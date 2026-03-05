Azerbaijani and Uzbek FMs discuss Iran's drone strike on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. On March 5, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov made a phone call to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Moreover, it is reported that during the telephone conversation, concern was expressed about drone attacks on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided his counterpart with detailed information about the drone attacks. He noted that this attack on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a violation of the norms and principles of international law and contributes to increased tension in the region.

The Azerbaijani side was informed that Iran should provide clarifications and explanations regarding the attack as soon as possible and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.