Azerbaijan, German business leaders explore investment opportunities

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Opportunities to expand investments by German business leaders in Azerbaijan have been discussed in Baku, with particular focus on cooperation in sustainable industry, energy efficiency, and innovative financial mechanisms, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov and a delegation of German business representatives led by Nargis Wieck, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on potential cooperation in areas including renewable energy sources, sustainable industry, energy efficiency, industrial decarbonization, hydrogen technologies, and innovative financial mechanisms.

The sides also reviewed opportunities for German entrepreneurs to explore investment prospects in Azerbaijan and discussed ways to expand institutional cooperation between the two countries.