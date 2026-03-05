Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss Iran’s drone attack on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Maka Botchorishvili, Foreign Minister of Georgia, held a phone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, to discuss the situation that emerged following drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA).

During the conversation, Bayramov informed his Georgian counterpart about the drone attacks launched by Iran on March 5 against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As a result of the attack, the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport was damaged, and civilians were injured. One of the drones also fell near a school building in Shakarabad village of the Babek district.

Bayramov stressed that the attack carried out against the territory of Azerbaijan contradicts the norms and principles of international law and contributes to rising tensions in the region.

The Azerbaijani side has demanded that Iran promptly clarify the circumstances surrounding the attack, provide an explanation, and take urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Botchorishvili expressed concern over the incident and underscored the importance of preserving stability and security in the region.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the phone call.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel