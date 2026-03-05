Uzbekistan’s HUMO launches payment service in Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. Uzbekistan’s national payment system, HUMO, has introduced a service allowing its cardholders to conduct payments in Kazakhstan via POS terminals operated by Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank, Trend reports via HUMO.

The initiative has been implemented in collaboration with Halyk Bank and its Uzbek subsidiary, Tenge Bank.

Under the newly launched system, Uzbek residents can settle payments for goods and services in Kazakhstan using their HUMO cards, without the need for currency exchange or cash withdrawals. Transactions are processed in Uzbek soums, with automatic currency conversion and real-time settlement.

The platform accommodates payments through both physical and digital cards, including contactless NFC transactions.

The introduction of this service is expected to streamline payment processes for Uzbek citizens traveling to Kazakhstan for business, tourism, or personal purposes, while simultaneously expanding opportunities for businesses to accept cashless payments.