Iranian minister expresses concern over drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has expressed concern over drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan during a phone conversation with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov today, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The Iranian minister said that the Iranian side and the military have launched an investigation into this incident. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured civilians.

Bayramov strongly condemned the attacks carried out by Iran and expressed his firm protest against them. He emphasized that these attacks on the territory of Azerbaijan contradict the norms and principles of international law and serve to increase tension in the region.

The Azerbaijani minister highlighted that Azerbaijan expects an apology from Iran regarding the attacks, an explanation regarding the results of the investigation in a short period of time, and the necessary measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

