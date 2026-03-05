UK ambassador slams Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The strikes by two Iranian drones on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan today are completely unacceptable, the UK Ambassador, Fergus Auld, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"The UK strongly condemns any action that threatens the security of Azerbaijan. We stand in full solidarity with Azerbaijan and those affected at this difficult time. The embassy is closely monitoring the developments," he added.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

