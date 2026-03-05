Azerbaijan and Indonesia step up dialogue on energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. A meeting dedicated to cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in the energy sector took place, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

According to information, a meeting was held between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Berlian Helmy.

The meeting discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in the energy sector. In this regard, the prospects for cooperation in the areas of energy security, renewable energy, and sustainable development, as well as promoting business and investment in the energy sector, were considered.

In terms of energy security, attention was paid to continuing crude oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Indonesia, participation in joint oil and gas exploration and production projects, and developing cooperation between SOCAR and Pertamina in the field of petroleum products and oil and gas processing. It was emphasized that both countries have significant potential for the development of renewable energy sources, and opportunities for cooperation in wind and solar energy projects, the application of waste-to-energy technologies, and biomass-based energy production were noted. During the meeting, the importance of actively involving the private sector in the cooperation process alongside government agencies in the energy sector was emphasized. It was decided to hold the first meeting of the Working Group on Energy in the near future.