INPEX begins domestic LNG supply using own tank trucks in Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Japan’s INPEX Corp has started supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Rengo Co. Ltd.’s Kanazu Plant in Awara City, Fukui Prefecture, using LNG tank trucks, Trend reports citing the company.

This marks the first time the INPEX Group has delivered LNG domestically with its own trucks, operated by INPEX Logistics Ltd., a subsidiary of INPEX Japan.

Under this arrangement, the Kanazu plant has shifted its fuel source from coal to LNG, a move expected to significantly reduce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions.

The launch aligns with INPEX’s long-term strategy outlined in its Vision 2035, released in February 2025, aimed at expanding its natural gas and LNG business. INPEX said it will continue to ensure a stable energy supply while supporting Japan’s transition to a net-zero carbon society by 2050.

INPEX, Japan’s largest oil and gas exploration and production company, operates projects worldwide and says it is committed to delivering energy sustainably.