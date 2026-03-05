Azerbaijan and OECD discuss development of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have discussed the development of cooperation, Trend reports via the Central Bank (CBA)

The discussion took place during a meeting between the Central Bank's management, and a delegation led by William Thompson, Head of the Eurasia Department of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

During the meeting, the parties discussed areas that will be covered by the new Concept Paper prepared for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OECD, in particular, such areas as insurance, capital markets, and investment funds.

The OECD delegation presented detailed information on the projects proposed in these areas and emphasized the possibility of improving the projects based on the recommendations of the Central Bank. Following the meeting, the Central Bank's management discussed proposals on the scale of the projects.