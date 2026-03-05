New Azerbaijan Party warns Iran's drone activity fuels regional instability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The drone attack carried out by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the international airport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and other civilian infrastructure has caused serious concern and strong outrage among members of the New Azerbaijan Party, as well as the broader Azerbaijani public, the party's Central Office stated, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the provocative act contradicts the spirit of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Iran as well as the norms of international law and serves to escalate military-political tensions in the region.

“The independent Azerbaijani state, which has created new realities by restoring its territorial integrity and full sovereignty, has always remained committed to the principle of good neighborliness. Today, our country’s constructive policy and peace diplomacy, implemented with consideration of national interests and global challenges, aim to build trust within the framework of reliable security and multifaceted cooperation in the region. At the same time, Azerbaijan, as the leading state of the South Caucasus, continues to strengthen its military-strategic potential and is capable of preventing any threats directed against national and regional security.

We strongly condemn this act of aggression by the neighboring Iranian state and demand that it apologize to the Azerbaijani people and unequivocally put an end to biased propaganda and all provocative attempts against our country,” the statement said.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

