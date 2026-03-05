France condemns Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. France has strongly condemned the drone attacks carried out by Iran on Nakhchivan, describing them as an unacceptable act against Azerbaijan’s security and territorial integrity, French ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

The ambassador emphasized that she firmly denounces this action, which destabilizes the region and violates international law.

"My thoughts and solidarity are with those affected by this incident, especially the four people who were unfortunately injured. I wish them a speedy recovery," she added.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.