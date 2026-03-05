Azerbaijan firmly rejects Iran's denial of drone attack on Nakhchivan region

The Ministry noted that Iran’s armed forces’ assertion that it respects the sovereignty of all countries, particularly Muslim and neighboring states, and that it did not carry out the drone attacks on Azerbaijan, is unacceptable.

Technical monitoring confirmed that four drones launched by Iran’s armed forces were directed toward Nakhchivan. One of the drones was neutralized by the Azerbaijani army, while the others targeted civilian infrastructure, including a secondary school during class hours. Fortunately, the drone targeting the school did not reach its target and crashed nearby, causing an explosion.

"Taking into consideration the above-mentioned, we expect the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to put an end to the obvious denials, to express apologies for the incident, and to ensure that those responsible are punished by the relevant Iranian authorities," the statement said.