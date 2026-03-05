Azerbaijan firmly rejects Iran's denial of drone attack on Nakhchivan region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan strongly
rejects claims by the Islamic Republic of Iran denying
responsibility for the drone attacks on the Nakhchivan region,
Trend reports,
citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MOD).
The Ministry noted that Iran’s armed forces’ assertion that it
respects the sovereignty of all countries, particularly Muslim and
neighboring states, and that it did not carry out the drone attacks
on Azerbaijan, is unacceptable.
Technical monitoring confirmed that four drones launched by
Iran’s armed forces were directed toward Nakhchivan. One of the
drones was neutralized by the Azerbaijani army, while the others
targeted civilian infrastructure, including a secondary school
during class hours. Fortunately, the drone targeting the school did
not reach its target and crashed nearby, causing an explosion.
"Taking into consideration the above-mentioned, we expect the
armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to put an end to the
obvious denials, to express apologies for the incident, and to
ensure that those responsible are punished by the relevant Iranian
authorities," the statement said.