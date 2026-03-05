Deputy FM of Iran asked Azerbaijan for help in evacuating employees of Iranian embassy who were stranded in Lebanon - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. I was informed this morning that the deputy foreign minister of Iran called Baku and asked Azerbaijan for help in evacuating the employees of the Iranian embassy who were stranded in Lebanon, said President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Security Council, Trend reports.

"I was informed about that. I immediately gave the order to provide assistance and to send a plane. They even said that they were ready to pay for that. I said that it is not necessary—if we do not provide assistance now in such a difficult time, then when should we provide assistance? In return for all this, to strike Nakhchivan in an ugly, cowardly, and shameless manner? This stain will never be erased from their ugly and unsightly face. Therefore, all necessary measures will be taken through diplomatic channels. Our Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Service, and all other special forces have been brought to level-one mobilization and must be ready to conduct any operation. This is all for now," the head of state emphasized.