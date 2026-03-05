Azerbaijan sees significant growth in tax revenues over recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Tax revenues in Azerbaijan have risen to 16.4 billion manat ($9.65 billion) in 2025, reaching the highest level recorded in the country’s recent fiscal history, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the forum titled “Looking to the Future in the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions,” Jabbarov noted that compared to 2018, tax revenues have increased 2.2 times, including 2.4 times growth in the non-oil and gas sector”.

According to the minister, tax revenues accounted for 12.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, while the share of tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector in the sector’s GDP reached 13%. Compared with 2018, these indicators rose by 3.4 and 2.4 percentage points, respectively.

Jabbarov added that the share of tax revenues from the private segment of the non-oil and gas sector in GDP reached 9.9%, reflecting an increase of 2.2 percentage points compared with 2018.

He also highlighted developments in employment formalization within the private non-oil and gas sector. According to Jabbarov, the share of labor contracts in the total number of contracts increased from 38.5% at the beginning of 2019 to 54.4% in 2025.

“The number of contracts in the sector has grown 1.9 times, exceeding one million, and continues to surpass the indicator of the public sector,” the minister said.

