Israeli MFA urges world community to react Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The world community shouldn't remain indifferent to Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel wrote on her X page, Trend reports.

"This morning in Azerbaijan, we received further evidence that Iran has lost its head. If the Ayatollah regime fires missiles and drones at the next civilian airport in a neighboring country, then its masks have already fallen," she noted.

The official pointed out that Israel condemns Iran's drone strike on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport. The incident in Nakhchivan is a clear example of the Iranian regime's aggressive policy.

"The octopus head in Tehran is no longer hiding behind proxy organizations. It's directly attacking and spreading chaos. Iran won't stop until the world stops it," she added.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

