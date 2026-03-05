Moldova voices support for Azerbaijan after Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Moldova has condemned the drone strikes carried out on March 5 against civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

In a statement on its X account, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the attacks resulted in injuries to two civilians and described such actions as unacceptable.

“Moldova strongly condemns the March 5 drone attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan targeting civilian facilities and injuring two civilians,” the statement said.

Moldova also expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan and reaffirmed its support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that attacks of this nature violate international law.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.