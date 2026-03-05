Azerbaijan organizes alternative flights to ensure transport connections with Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. All flights scheduled for March 5, 2026, on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route have been canceled due to the recent events, a source in Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told Trend.

The source noted that flights have been scheduled from Baku to the Turkish city of Igdir and vice versa to ensure transport connections from Baku to Nakhchivan for Azerbaijani citizens. Special buses have been organized to transport passengers from Igdir airport to Nakhchivan and vice versa. Bus flights will be operated via the Nakhchivan bus station.

Flight schedule for March 5, 2026, on the Baku-Igdir-Baku route (GMT +4):

Passengers are requested to arrive at the airport at least one and a half hours before the flight and to have a foreign passport or new generation ID card with them.

AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule," the source noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel