Azerbaijani MP highlights country’s might to uphold sovereignty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan is capable of protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and this must be acknowledged by all, Aydin Mirzazade, a member of the parliament’s Committee on Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption, told Trend.

Mirzazade stated that at a time when Azerbaijan has been cautious about its relations with Iran, the drone attack on Nakhchivan Airport carried out from Iranian territory is unacceptable and undermines regional stability.

“Azerbaijan expects Iran to issue an apology and commit to preventing such incidents in the future. I would also like to emphasize that official structures should take into account Azerbaijan’s right to defend its sovereign rights. Azerbaijan is capable of protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and this must be acknowledged by all,” Mirzazade said.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

