Azerbaijan reveals identity and condition of injured in Iran's attack on Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The identity of one of the injured from the drone strikes on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, launched from Iranian territory, has been uncovered, a source in the Nakhchivan hospital told Trend.

"One of the injured is Reyhana Valiyeva, born in 1986. Her condition is currently assessed as moderate to severe. Her examination is continuing at the facility," the source noted.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

