Azerbaijani FM denounces Iran drone strikes on Nakhchivan as violation of sovereignty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has condemned the drone strikes carried out by Iran on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stating that the attacks violate Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov discussed the incident during a phone call with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev. The minister emphasized that the attacks, which targeted civilian infrastructure and caused injuries, are unacceptable.

The Azerbaijani FM informed the Kazakh side that Azerbaijan expects Iran to clarify the situation, provide an explanation, issue an apology, and take urgent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Kosherbayev expressed deep concern over the attacks and hoped that the situation would not escalate further.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

