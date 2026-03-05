France condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. France condemns the Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan International Airport, the French Foreign Ministry's publication on its X page says, Trend reports.

"France condemns in the strongest terms the attack by Iranian drones on Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan this morning. France wishes a speedy recovery to the four people injured in the attack," the publication emphasized.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

