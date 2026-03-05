Germany firmly condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Germany firmly condemns the Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, the German embassy wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We firmly condemn the Iranian drone strikes today in Nakhchivan and any actions that threaten Azerbaijan’s security. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan and those affected. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and further developments," the embassy noted.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

