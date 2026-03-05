Azerbaijan announces full suspension of truck traffic on state border with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the decision to suspend the movement of trucks across the state border with Iran, Trend reports.

"As reported, on March 5, attacks were carried out on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of Iran with drones targeting civilian infrastructure.

The International Airport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a school, and other areas were fired upon by Iran. Several civilians were injured as a result of the attacks, and the airport terminal building was damaged.

Taking into account the current situation resulting from these attacks, which contradict the norms and principles of international law, the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a relevant decision to temporarily completely suspend the movement of trucks (including the movement of trucks for transit purposes) from all border crossing points on the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border," the statement said.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

