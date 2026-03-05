EU official condemns Iranian drone strikes in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas has condemned the drone strikes carried out by Iran in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

"Iran’s drone strikes in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region are totally unacceptable. The attacks are a further escalation by Iran and raise the prospect of the war spreading beyond the Middle East. I have been in touch with Foreign Minister Bayramov to underline the European Union’s full solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan," Kallas said in an emailed statement to media.

On March 5, a drone attack was carried out on Nakhchivan International Airport.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, technical means determined that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent four unmanned aerial vehicles toward the Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan to carry out attacks. One of them was neutralized by units of the Azerbaijani army, while the others targeted civilian infrastructure, including a secondary school building during class hours. Fortunately, the drone aimed at the school did not reach its target and exploded after falling near the school.

As a result of the incident, four civilians were injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that the Islamic Republic of Iran clarify the situation as soon as possible, provide explanations, and take urgent measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a strong protest was lodged with the Iranian side.