Azerbaijan set to establish Oracle Center of Excellence in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Oracle Center of Excellence will be established in Baku, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During our visit to the UK, we met with Oracle Vice Presidents Ken McLennan and Mark Newall.

In the course of the meeting, we explored avenues for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Oracle regarding digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and data infrastructure.

An exchange of views was held on the center's establishment and the next steps in the development of the new technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and the gaming economic zone.

We also exchanged views on sovereign cloud solutions and AI opportunities in Azerbaijan," he added.

