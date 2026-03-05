Kazakhstan sees decline in UPT money remittances
Inbound remittances to Kazakhstan through the UPT system remained relatively stable in terms of total value during January 2026
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy