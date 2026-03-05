Uzbekistan condemns Iran’s drone attack on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. As reported, on March 5, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the conversation, Mirziyoyev strongly condemned Iran’s drone attacks against Azerbaijan, expressed Uzbekistan’s full support for Azerbaijan, and emphasized that his country always stands by Azerbaijan.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.