Azerbaijan expects soonest clarification for drone attack from Iran, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijan expects Iran to clarify the details of a drone attack and provide the relevant explanation from Iran in a short period of time, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov said during a phone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar today, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the Pakistani side expressed its deep concern regarding the attack.

The conversation highlighted the unacceptability of such steps, which can lead to a wide escalation in the region.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest between their countries.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

