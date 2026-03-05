Israel's foreign minister deplores Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan during a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov today, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

He highlighted that this step contradicts the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and the norms and principles of international law.

The Israeli side noted its unacceptability and expressed solidarity with the country.

Additionally, the conversation held an exchange of views on the growing security risks in the region, especially military tensions and their impact on regional stability.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

