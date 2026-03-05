Albanian PM voices support for Azerbaijan after Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The attack launched against the territory of Azerbaijan, targeting civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan region and injuring civilians is yet another grave and unacceptable act of aggression by the Khomeinist Republic of Iran against neighboring countries, the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"The attack launched against the territory of Azerbaijan, targeting civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan region and injuring civilians, is yet another grave and unacceptable act of aggression by the Khomeinist Republic of Iran against neighboring countries whose only “sin” they have in common, is to shine on the world stage through development, prosperity, and openness, making the lives of their people better every day and making Iran appear even darker and blinder under its satanic regime," the post says.

The minister added that Azerbaijan is a valued friend and ally of Albania, a nation that has risen high since regaining its independence from the Soviet Union. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's national pride, resilience, and commitment to development, combined with its readiness for moderation and its open arms for cooperation with all, have earned it the respect of many around the world.

"The Azerbaijani people, like the people of other countries senselessly targeted in recent days, deserve only respect, security and freedom from intimidation. Every attempt by the evil regime in Tehran to terrorize civilian populations or destabilize peaceful neighboring countries in order to provoke them against the United States and Israel’s fully justified response to the Khomeinist Republic must not only be condemned with the utmost clarity, but must also serve as yet another reason to fully isolate that regime in every possible way from every possible part of the world," Rama stated.

The minister noted that when the civilian infrastructure of other countries is targeted and sovereign borders are violated, the line between aggression and terrorism disappears.

"This is why the time has come for all states and institutions that believe in stability, the rule based international order, and peaceful coexistence not merely to distance themselves from a regime that repeatedly exports violence and intimidation beyond its borders, but to agree on what it truly is, a Terrorist State.

We stand firmly with Azerbaijan, with its strong leadership and its proud people.

The path forward must be clear. Aggression must be isolated and aggressors must be unequivocally condemned. Those who choose the path of violence must face the growing unity of those who choose peace," he concluded.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.