Kyrgyz FM calls Azerbaijani counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. On March 5, 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubayev, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the phone call, Bayramov provided detailed information about drone attacks carried out by Iran. He stated that the attack on the territory of Azerbaijan violates the norms and principles of international law and contributes to rising tensions in the region.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan demands an apology from Iran, clarification regarding the incident, and measures to prevent similar cases in the future.

In turn, Kulubayev expressed concern over the drone attacks on Azerbaijani territory and declared his country’s solidarity with Azerbaijan. He emphasized that such attacks further escalate tensions in the region.

During the conversation, the parties highlighted the importance of preventing further escalation of the current situation in the Middle East, intensifying diplomatic efforts, and adhering to the norms and principles of international law in this context.

Kulubayev also thanked Azerbaijan for creating conditions for the transit of Kyrgyz citizens located in Iran through Azerbaijani territory and expressed appreciation for the prompt support provided.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.