Azerbaijani and Georgian MoD discuss regional security issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. On March 5, at the initiative of the Georgian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Mr. Irakli Chikovani, Trend reports via the ministry.

The parties held a detailed exchange of views on relations between our countries, the current situation in the region, and security issues.

During the telephone conversation, the prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries were also discussed.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.