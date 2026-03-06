Azerbaijani oil price hits new peaks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $5.61, or 6.82%, on March 5 from the previous level, coming in at $87.90 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $5.34, or 6,82%, to $83.69 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went up by $5.04, or 10.75%, to $51.94 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $6.55, or 8.07%, to $87,71 per barrel.